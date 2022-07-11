Officer shot at Shawnee Park; subject shot and taken to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A LMPD officer and subject were shoot Saturday evening after a shooting at Shawnee Park.

According to LMPD, officers were working at the Dirt Bowl at the park when they located a known subject with warrants. When officers approached the man, he produced a weapon and striking an officer in the chest. The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and was not seriously injured.

WAVE Troubleshooter’s sources tell us that the subject involved in this shooting is Herbert Lee.

Police began a foot pursuit, that is when police returned fire and shot Herbert Lee. Officers immediately began aid until EMS arrived. Lee was then transported to UofL and is being treated for injuries. There is no word on his condition at this time.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

LMPD is consulting with Kentucky State Police regarding this incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.