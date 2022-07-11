Advertisement

Sevierville man looks to return hero’s plaques

“ANG Hometown Heroes Salute” awards found in garage
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County man said he found something in his mom’s garage after she passed and now he wants to return it, but doesn’t know who the owner is.

Jim Carey said his mother passed a few years ago, and now he was trying to clear out garage when he came across something that just wasn’t in the family.

He found two plaques honoring someone who served in the national guard. He wants to return the plaques to Sgt. Julian McMeans, the person who was awarded them.

He said the plaques were in the original packaging and has no idea where his mother would have gotten them.

“When we found it, they were wrapped in plastic so they never looked like they’d never been opened. So we thought it was important that we get it back to him because he is a hero, so that’s why we wanted to do this and see if we can find him,” said Carey.

Jim said he’ll gladly meet someone to return them. He can be reached at 865.719.7914.

ANG Hometown Heroes Salute
ANG Hometown Heroes Salute(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

