Special needs man with five jobs losing his primary source of transportation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Transportation Authority board approved the Knoxville Area Transit’s request to cut and make changes to nearly a dozen bus routes in Knoxville come August 29.

Many riders like Ben Kredich, 23, told the board and KAT how they depend on the routes to get them to and from work. In Kredich’s case, Number 10 takes him to his five jobs and an occasional outing with his parents.

He first started relying on KAT buses in 2017 while he was enrolled in the University of Tennessee’s future program, which prepares young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities for adult life.

“I just feel uncomfortable. I get easily frustrated. Whenever the buses are not coming, I just start losing my cool,” Kredich said.

He is now in his first year of working and has learned the same route that has helped him navigate his independence is coming to an end.

“I don’t want it to go away forever because I really have to catch on time and I want them to just drop me off at Kingston Pike because all the cars. I didn’t want to get hit by the cars, which can be dangerous,” Kredich said.

Instead of sitting back, he stepped up for himself and others by pleading with the board. Though the board ultimately voted against the plea, KAT leaders told WVLT News they hope the cut is temporary.

Not a win for Ben, but he didn’t go out without a fight.

“Oh, yeah, I felt like they listened,” Kredich said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.