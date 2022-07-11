Advertisement

There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in...
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, on June 14. If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance. This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.(Petros Giannakouris | AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are continuing cleanup efforts.
Colonial Pipeline valve fails, spilling 24,000 gallons of gas in Loudon Co., cleanup underway
Homeowner shot by trespasser
Homeowner shot, trespasser at large
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Family sues WCS over alleged Critical Race Theory law violation
Joseph Flamion, 45, was charged with one count of child molestation, three counts of possession...
Child molestation suspect admits to hiding camera in bathroom
Smokies
Best counties to retire to in Tennessee

Latest News

Investigators said they still haven’t been able to identify a suspect, but have identified a...
KPD investigating dozens of car break-ins in 4th and Gill neighborhood
President Joe Biden signs gun control legislation passed in the House June 25. (POOL)
LIVE: Biden, Harris to give remarks; celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
Crews are continuing cleanup efforts.
Colonial Pipeline valve fails, spilling 24,000 gallons of gas in Loudon Co., cleanup underway
Sunny with humidity making it feel warmer.
Monday comes with a break from excessive heat and rain chances