Baseball Vols continue to build with UConn transfer

Two-way talent Reggie Crawford from the University of Connecticut commits to Tennessee.
UT Baseball commitment
UT Baseball commitment(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2022 baseball season is officially over; however, if you’re a Tennessee baseball fan, this offseason has been nothing less than exciting.

The latest addition to an already talented Tennessee roster is two-way player Reggie Crawford. He leaves the University of Connecticut to potentially join Coach Vitello in the Orange and White next season.

While this is a fantastic pick-up for the Volunteers, it is not guaranteed that we will see Crawford in a Tennessee uniform next season. The First Baseman and Left-Handed pitcher could potentially be taken in the first round of next week’s MLB Draft and opt to go the pro route.

Crawford, entering his fourth season, did not play last year due to an elbow ligament injury that required surgery; however, with his potential, many experts believe him to be a top talent.

But for the time being, Tony Vitello and staff have added another piece to an already dominant lineup.

