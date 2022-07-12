Construction for new Clinton High School softball field remains halted

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - For at least the last 15 years, the softball team at Clinton High School has been playing their home games at Lakeshore Park down the road from the school. Lakeshore Park is a public park owned by the city with the only amenity being a concession stand.

No indoor hitting facility, locker room, and a small section of bleachers make it hard for players like Allyson Bender to have fans in the stands even though the team made regionals last season.

Clinton High school softball field at Lakeshore Park (WVLT)

Bender, a junior pitcher on the team, said the current field has bumps in the outfield which make it tough.

“We’re just kind of here playing at a field we can’t call our home,” said Bender.

Down the road, the school’s baseball team has a field equipped with locker rooms, an indoor hitting facility, a press box, a concession stand and signage around the field letting people know it’s the home field of the team.

Clinton High School baseball team's facility at Jaycee Park. (WVLT)

At Lakeshore Park, the softball team sees a much different gameday experience. Bender said players do not even have busses to take them to and from games and are forced to ride with coaches or find rides elsewhere. Anderson County Director of Schools Tim Parrott acknowledged this as a major issue.

“Yes, that’s a violation of Title IX,” said Parrott. Understanding it’s a problem, Parrott has sought to fix it by adding a brand new field for the softball team right next to the school. Being next to an Anderson County school, Parrott believed it was county property and got their approval for the field in 2019.

Construction began in early 2022 but was halted after lights and part of a fence were put up just months later.

David Worthington, a man that has a home next door to the construction, filed a lawsuit against the city after realizing that the lights which are around 50 feet tall were pointed right at his home. He spoke with WVLT News in his home to share what the experience was like.

“If you’ve ever seen the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, the lights just lit up just like that. Everything around our house.” said Worthington.

He added that he’s fine with the field being built next door as long as the field can be pointed where the lights don’t shine at his home. His request was denied at a Clinton Planning Commission meeting Monday night when the commission accepted Dr. Parrott’s plans for the softball field as it currently is.

Although the plans have been approved, construction can not resume until the lawsuit is resolved. In the meantime, the softball team will continue to play home games away from their school.

The process was drawn out after confusion on who was allowed to green-light plans for a softball field. Ultimately, it’s the city and not the county, which is a mistake Parrott is willing to accept.

“If there’s anybody to blame, it’s me. I just wanted it, and I’m going to give it everything I have to get it, but we’re going to go through the legal system,” said Parrott.

Parrott said if it was up to him, the field would have already been built, and there would be a band practice field next to it. Although the desire is there, those plans remain on pause as a semi-constructed field remains next to Clinton High School.

There is no timeline yet on when the lawsuit would be resolved by.

