Dandridge Fire Dept. founding member, former fire chief dies

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former fire chief and founding member of the Dandridge Fire Department passed away on Monday morning.

Many agencies posted to Facebook mourning the loss of Garland McCoig, who had been with the fire department for more than 50 years. He was the fire chief for 30 of those years before he retired.

“His passing leaves a huge void not only at DFD but to the entire town of Dandridge,” DFD officials said.

The Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad said the veteran firefighter’s passing was a huge loss for the community.

“Another big loss to the fire and rescue community,” the Sevier County spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with you and if you all need anything, Jefferson County Rescue Squad and Dandridge Fire, we are here for you.”

McCoig’s wife, Lois, passed away on Feb. 9, 2021, after a ten-year battle with dementia, according to her obituary.

“We take solace that Garland has been reunited with his bridge, Lois, who was a staunch supporter of the Dandridge Fire Department,” DFD officials.

DFD Stations 1 and 2 will fly their flags at half-staff in honor of Garland McCroig.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.