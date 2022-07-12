Advertisement

Dandridge Fire Dept. founding member, former fire chief dies

Former Fire Chief and founding member of the Dandridge Fire Department Garland McCoig passed away on Monday morning.
Garland and Lois McCoig
Garland and Lois McCoig(Dandridge Fire Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former fire chief and founding member of the Dandridge Fire Department passed away on Monday morning.

Many agencies posted to Facebook mourning the loss of Garland McCoig, who had been with the fire department for more than 50 years. He was the fire chief for 30 of those years before he retired.

“His passing leaves a huge void not only at DFD but to the entire town of Dandridge,” DFD officials said.

The Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad said the veteran firefighter’s passing was a huge loss for the community.

“Another big loss to the fire and rescue community,” the Sevier County spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with you and if you all need anything, Jefferson County Rescue Squad and Dandridge Fire, we are here for you.”

McCoig’s wife, Lois, passed away on Feb. 9, 2021, after a ten-year battle with dementia, according to her obituary.

“We take solace that Garland has been reunited with his bridge, Lois, who was a staunch supporter of the Dandridge Fire Department,” DFD officials.

DFD Stations 1 and 2 will fly their flags at half-staff in honor of Garland McCroig.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are continuing cleanup efforts.
Colonial Pipeline valve fails, spilling 24,000 gallons of gas in Loudon Co., cleanup underway
Homeowner shot by trespasser
Homeowner shot, trespasser at large
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Family sues WCS over alleged Critical Race Theory law violation
Jack-knifed tractor-trailer on I-40 East at the I-640 intersection causes mile-long backups.
Jack-knifed tractor-trailer causes delays on I-40 East
Family wants answers in brother's 1991 death
3 bodies to be exhumed after mysterious death nearly 30 years ago

Latest News

FILE - Monkeypox
3 cases of monkeypox reported in Davidson Co.
Knoxville Police Department officials said 48 cars were broken into in three days.
KPD investigating dozens of car break-ins in 4th and Gill neighborhood
https://www.wvlt.tv/2022/07/07/proposed-changes-kat-service-up-vote/
Special needs man with five jobs losing his primary source of transportation
Sevier county schools donating desks to Africa
Sevier County Schools donating desks to Africa