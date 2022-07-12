East Tenn. firefighters to host fundraiser for clean, safe uniforms

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - To protect crews from unseen dangers, a firefighter with the Blair Volunteer Fire Department has scheduled a fundraiser aimed at buying a special washer and dryer.

According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, firefighters are exposed to smoke, asbestos, diesel fuel, and carcinogens, which can cause cancer. These things can linger on firefighter uniforms after hosing them off.

Firefighters are reportedly almost 10% more likely to get diagnosed with cancer compared to other Americans. They are 14% more likely to die from a cancer-related death, according to the national institute for occupational safety and health.

When volunteer firefighter Matthew Murray learned about his job’s threat to his health, it shocked him.

“Kinda surprised me because you’re telling us everything thing we do is a disease,” said Murray.

Therefore, the firefighter wanted to solve the problem by getting a turnout gear laundry system for his station.

“I’m thinking, our life is not that long, so if we can think of a way to fix it, that’s the way to do it,” said Murray.

The firefighter cancer support network works to support firefighters diagnosed with cancer. CEO Bryan Frieders is passionate about protecting firefighters and encourages the community to share support for the first responders.

“Try and find ways to fund at least good, solid, and competent, well-fitting equipment and by installing things like washing machines and extractors,” said Murray. “It’s crucial, and it’s critical.”

Murray echoed this sentiment.

“Just be thankful that they are willing to risk their lives for something they can’t really prevent unless they have the equipment,” said Murray.

The new washer and dryer will cost about $1,300. To raise the money, the Blair Volunteer Fire Department is having a fundraiser at Arrowhead Park in Oliver Springs on July 30.

There will be food trucks and games, like ax throwing. The event is free to the public.

