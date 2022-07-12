East Tennessee authorities looking for two runaway teens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for two runaway teen girls. Officials made the announcement Monday, saying that Breonna Stacy Gardner, 17, and Christen Griffith, 16, have been missing since June 16.

The two reportedly ran away from the Lake Brook Academy around 10:20 p.m. on June 16, and are believed to be in the Athens or Chattanooga areas.

“There is great concern for the safety of both girls. If you see either girl call 9-1-1. If you have any information on their whereabouts the contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or text us at **TIPS,” the announcement said.

