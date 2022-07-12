Advertisement

Getting hotter today ahead of scattered storms tonight

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a batch of rain and storms moving in this evening through tomorrow morning.
Your First Alert Forecast
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat builds up today and the humidity makes it feel like it’s around 100 degrees in parts of our area, but that steam is squashed by scattered storms tonight.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with some fog developing. We start the day around 70 degrees, which is a seasonable low.

Now, today cranks up to several degrees above seasonable with a high of 93 degrees, but the humidity makes it feel like it’s closer to 100 in the Valley. Reminder, that’s in the shade, because the sunshine always makes it feel hotter! It is a mostly sunny day, with a nice breeze out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. A stray shower or storm could develop.

This evening comes with increasing clouds and scattered rain and storms moving in from the northwest. This spreads out to an overnight coverage of 60%, and then continues with about 40% of us seeing rain and storms Wednesday morning. We’ll start the day around 71 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

After the scattered morning rain and storms, we’ll have spotty rain and storms the rest of Wednesday with a high closer to 87 degrees.

The second half of the week, we’re seeing spotty rain and scattered clouds Thursday, with a high of 88 degrees. Dropping humidity gives us some cooling room to a mild 66 degrees by Friday morning, then the sun heats us up to around 91 degrees.

Clouds gradually increase Saturday, with a stray pop-up showers or storms, then from spotty to scattered rain and storms will reach our area Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, scattered rain and storms develop and move through at times on into next week.

