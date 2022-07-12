Knoxville man convicted of shooting ex-girlfriend during breakup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors with District Attorney Charme Allen obtained a conviction against a man who shot his girlfriend as she was breaking up with him, a release from the DA’s office said.

Roger England, 35, along with the victim, reportedly moved to Knoxville one month after meeting her in Indiana. The two had moved in together three days before the shooting when the victim decided to break up with England and return to Indiana.

During the break-up, while she was packing her things, England shot the woman in the back of the head, the report said.

“England initially denied involvement in the shooting but later admitted that he shot the victim because she was leaving him,” the release said.

“Unfortunately, we see more domestic violence cases in our office than any other type of case,” said Allen. “With the sentence, in this case, this offender will never again be able to harm someone in our community.”

England was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

