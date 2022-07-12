KPD: Man arrested for firing shots at East Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested a man after he fired shots at an East Knoxville house, a release from the KPD said.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Sunset Avenue just after 7 Monday night, the release said. The person that called the police reportedly gave the officers a description of a person that had fired shots from a handgun into their house. Just after, officers located the suspect, Robert Panell, 38, and arrested him. Officers also said they found a handgun in the area.

Panell allegedly got into an argument with the homeowner, then fired the shots into their house. KPD’s release said that no one was hurt in the incident.

Panell was charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and weapons charges.

