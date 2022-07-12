Advertisement

Ky. boy selling bracelets to raise money for families of officers killed in Floyd Co. ambush

Meet Kolton Risner. He’s a 12-year-old from Salyersville who is set up along the side of the...
Meet Kolton Risner. He’s a 12-year-old from Salyersville who is set up along the side of the road selling “back the blue” bracelets.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky boy is doing his part in helping out eastern Kentucky families after a tragedy.

Kolton Risner, a 12-year-old from Salyersville, is selling “back the blue” bracelets along the side of the road. All of the money he collects will go to the families of the officers killed in an ambush on July 1 in Floyd County.

MORE:

Risner’s stand is set up next to the Marathon station just off the Mountain Parkway. He says he plans to be there throughout the week.

The 12-year-old said it hits home for him because he grew up with family in law enforcement, and he admires the officers for sacrificing their lives.

“It’s nothing for me, it’s all for the families. I know they’re going through a real hard time right now losing sons, fathers, husbands, and it’s going to be rough for them,” Risner said.

He’s set a goal of raising $1,000.

If you’re not local and want to contribute, they’ll mail you a bracelet. You can email prater.shane45@gmail.com for more information.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department officers charged a 14-year-old Monday for a West Knoxville homicide.
KPD: 14-year-old charged in West Knoxville homicide
A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Crews are continuing cleanup efforts.
Colonial Pipeline valve fails, spilling 24,000 gallons of gas in Loudon Co., cleanup underway
https://www.wvlt.tv/2022/07/07/proposed-changes-kat-service-up-vote/
Special needs man with five jobs losing his primary source of transportation

Latest News

Colonial Pipeline ruptures in Loudon Co, cleanup underway
Loudon County Colonial Pipeline spill worse than expected
At the Walmart Supercenter in Sevierville.
Salvation Army of Sevierville wants to stuff a bus
The Hensley kids eat lunch at home
Farragut mom worries over impact of federal funding ending for some students’ school meals
One year since dog attack, no charges
One year since dog attack, no charges
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Tennessee superintendents release statement on Dr. Larry Arnn’s ‘disparaging’ comments