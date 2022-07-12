Advertisement

Loud rumbles tonight as storms move through - then it’s hot

Meteorologist Ben Cathey sees a three day (mostly) dry stretch after this next band of storms.
David Troutman snapped this aerial shot over East Tennessee.
David Troutman snapped this aerial shot over East Tennessee.(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ‘Loud’ storms move in before dusk north of Interstate 40. The rest of the storms try to rebuild closer to dawn Wednesday.

We have three mostly dry days to usher in the weekend. But then, it’s three more days of rain to follow.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you looked north of our region even mid-afternoon, you’d see nothing but sunshine. As anticipated, however, storms quickly formed in that hot and humid weather across Kentucky. Now storms packed with lightning are moving closer.

The best chance of storms across our region is 9:00 p.m. til 1:00 a.m. That first wave will break down closer to 2:00 a.m. That said, we’re not done!

Storms try to re-form over the I-40 corridor pre-dawn. These storms could wake you up and could last for a couple of hours. This is not an all day thing.

Daytime storms are fewer and far between Wednesday, but we still have a few! It’s slightly - but not much - cooler Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday is still muggy and mostly dry, with abundant sunshine.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday and Saturday are mainly dry and noticeably hotter. We’re shooting for lots of sunshine Friday with totally dry weather (except for the Blue Ridge Mountains). The high will be 91 degrees Friday in Knoxville and 92 on Saturday in Knoxville. There is a very small chance of storms Saturday, mostly in the mountains.

Sunday is quiet up until the later stages of the afternoon. The additional clouds knock us down just a few degrees. Rain is here for the late afternoon and early evening. Right now, it looks like Sunday night is drier.

Monday is the best overall daytime coverage for storms in the 8-day forecast. We’ve boosted the coverage to 60%, with much coming during the daylight hours. More afternoon rumbles are back for a third straight day next Tuesday.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Knoxville Police Department officers charged a 14-year-old Monday for a West Knoxville homicide.
KPD: 14-year-old charged in West Knoxville homicide
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Breonna Gardner, 17.
East Tennessee authorities looking for runaway teen
Crews are continuing cleanup efforts.
Colonial Pipeline valve fails, spilling 24,000 gallons of gas in Loudon Co., cleanup underway

Latest News

Scattered rain and storms move through tonight.
Getting hotter today ahead of scattered storms tonight
Getting hotter today ahead of scattered storms tonight
Getting hotter today ahead of scattered storms tonight
This is the improving view from Newfound Gap.
Drying out for much of this week
Sunny with humidity making it feel warmer.
Monday comes with a break from excessive heat and rain chances