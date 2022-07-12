Loud rumbles tonight as storms move through - then it’s hot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ‘Loud’ storms move in before dusk north of Interstate 40. The rest of the storms try to rebuild closer to dawn Wednesday.

We have three mostly dry days to usher in the weekend. But then, it’s three more days of rain to follow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you looked north of our region even mid-afternoon, you’d see nothing but sunshine. As anticipated, however, storms quickly formed in that hot and humid weather across Kentucky. Now storms packed with lightning are moving closer.

The best chance of storms across our region is 9:00 p.m. til 1:00 a.m. That first wave will break down closer to 2:00 a.m. That said, we’re not done!

Storms try to re-form over the I-40 corridor pre-dawn. These storms could wake you up and could last for a couple of hours. This is not an all day thing.

Daytime storms are fewer and far between Wednesday, but we still have a few! It’s slightly - but not much - cooler Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday is still muggy and mostly dry, with abundant sunshine.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday and Saturday are mainly dry and noticeably hotter. We’re shooting for lots of sunshine Friday with totally dry weather (except for the Blue Ridge Mountains). The high will be 91 degrees Friday in Knoxville and 92 on Saturday in Knoxville. There is a very small chance of storms Saturday, mostly in the mountains.

Sunday is quiet up until the later stages of the afternoon. The additional clouds knock us down just a few degrees. Rain is here for the late afternoon and early evening. Right now, it looks like Sunday night is drier.

Monday is the best overall daytime coverage for storms in the 8-day forecast. We’ve boosted the coverage to 60%, with much coming during the daylight hours. More afternoon rumbles are back for a third straight day next Tuesday.

