Loudon County Colonial Pipeline spill worse than expected

Officials with Colonial Pipeline said Tuesday they had discovered spilled material outside of their Sugarlimb Trap Facility.
First responders were dispatched to a liquid gas leak at the Colonial Pipeline in Loudon County on July 4, according to officials.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Colonial Pipeline workers found the extended spill Monday night. According to a release from the company, officials “detected product approximately 8 feet outside the fence of its Sugarlimb Trap Facility.”

The original spill happened on July 4 when a valve on the pipeline failed. Officials were able to repair the pipe and get it functioning again, but are still working on cleanup.

“Colonial employees and contractors are on site working 24 hours a day to recover product and implementing proactive measures in an effort to protect Hubbard Branch and the Tennessee River,” Tuesday’s update said. “No product has been detected in surface water.”

The company is currently working with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Loudon County Emergency Management Agency and other groups to clean up the spill.

