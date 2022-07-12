Oak Ridge National Laboratory director announces retirement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The director of Oak Ridge National Laboratory announced his intent to retire at the end of 2022 on Tuesday.

During his 35-year career at the nation’s largest science and energy laboratory, Dr. Thomas Zacharia served as laboratory director since July 2017, according to a release. In this role, he oversaw the lab’s $2.5 billion research portfolio and 6,000 staff members.

“An incredible leader, extraordinary collaborator and powerhouse innovator, Thomas is leaving a profound impact on ORNL and the world,” said Randy Boyd, University of Tennessee system president and chairman of the UT-Battelle board of governors. UT-Battelle operates ORNL for the Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

According to an ORNL spokesperson, Zacharia made efforts toward significant growth in the lab’s staff and portfolio, established new research initiatives and guided the facility through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lab released some highlights of his tenure as director, which included:

Although he is stepping away, Zacariah said he was hopeful about the lab’s future success.

“I am very optimistic about ORNL’s future and in its pursuit of excellence—to be among the premier research institutions in the world,” Zacharia said in a message to staff members. “I am very proud that mission and service continue to define ORNL on the eve of its 80th anniversary. We are stewards of an amazing legacy, and there comes a time when we all must pass that responsibility along.

He also took a moment to express how proud he was to have served in his role and shared what he would miss most after his retirement.

“When people ask me what I will miss most, there is no doubt it is our staff, who have always been our most distinguishing strength,” Zacharia continued. “The breadth of talent of our people and their dedication to cutting-edge research is awe-inspiring. We have an amazing and talented team that will continue to lead and propel this institution forward.”

Community leaders released statements following the announcement.

“Dr. Thomas Zacharia has been an outstanding leader for the Oak Ridge National Laboratory,” Lt. Governor Randy McNally said. “Over his long and distinguished career, the lab has seen many changes and evolutions. His contributions to the success of the lab are truly immeasurable. His retirement is well-deserved and I wish him the best of luck in all his future endeavors.”

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said, “Congratulations on an impressive career and your invaluable contributions to East Tennessee. Best wishes on retirement!”

Zacharia first joined ORNL in 1987 as a postdoctoral researcher. A spokesperson said he was promoted through many leadership positions in computing.

Moving forward, the UT-Battelle board of governors will conduct a search for the next lab director.

