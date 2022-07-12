Advertisement

Salvation Army of Sevierville wants to stuff a bus

As the first day of school approaches, The Salvation Army of Sevierville wants kids to have all they need to succeed.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Groups that give away school supplies said more families are calling and asking for help.

The Salvation Army of Sevierville said they’ve fielded several calls from single parents and grandparents who’re taking care of children and need help with school supplies.

The Salvation Army plans a “Stuff the Bus” on July 23 at the Walmart in Sevierville. They hope everyone pulling together will give the kids what they need this year.

At the Walmart Supercenter in Sevierville.
At the Walmart Supercenter in Sevierville.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“We’re hearing from people in our community that are suffering, they’re struggling to provide food on the table for their children or buy school supplies. So the salvation army in conjunction with other agencies throughout our community. We want to be a tool and an asset for people in our community,” said Lt. Rashad Poole.

They are looking for everything from rulers to erasers, plus pencils and paper.

Salvation Army of Sevierville
Salvation Army of Sevierville(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

