SMARM sees increase of people needing housing

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries, SMARM, said they’ve doubled the number of people seeking help find affordable housing.

“We had a couple on a couch back here cuddling when the dumpsters were emptied and slept right through it,” said Ryan Huskey, Executive Director of SMARM.

He said business is up with people seeking a safe place to sleep for the night on a permanent basis.

“We’ve had a couple of guys be asleep on our cement dock here. And most of the people that we see back here we are at least familiar with,” he said.

Husky said many of the people who are coming in and need the services of SMARM call home at the City of Sevierville’s Greenway system, living under bridges and overpasses.

“We do have several clients that we see on a normal regular basis that are living on the streets and I think it’s probably more than what people even have an idea that there is,” he said.

Huskey said many of the new clients are people who’ve moved here looking for work, but then have no place to live.

Combine with Tennessee’s new homeless law others seek help since they can’t live on the street.

“They find themselves living in their cars or living on the streets or go in from motel to motel paying nightly rates. They want to be or they choose to be, for whatever reason, and we respect that. But it is making it more difficult and they’re afraid to kind of move throughout the city or the county or you know go to different areas of the state,” said Huskey.

Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries helps with emergency housing or rent assistance. For more information on their services you can visit them here.

