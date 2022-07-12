Tennessee superintendents release statement on Dr. Larry Arnn’s ‘disparaging’ comments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) released a statement on Dr. Larry Arnn’s comments regarding Tennessee public school teachers Friday.

Dr. Arnn, a state education advisor and charter school advocate, made the comments at a private event late last month, claiming things like “teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.” Gov. Bill Lee was also present at the event, and was captured on video agreeing with Arnn’s statements and not defending Tennessee’s teachers.

TOSS released the statement following a report revealing the comments, saying Arnn holds “distain” for Tennessee educators.

“Tennessee teachers are ‘in the arena’ every day, and the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents has supported and will continue to support public educators,” the statement said. “Teachers do far more than provide quality instruction to their students. They also provide food, clothing, counseling, tutoring, protection from abuse, medical assistance, and assurances of safety.”

TOSS further said that Arnn’s comments were motivated by his intention to run charter schools in Tennessee.

“Unfortunately for Mr. Arnn, a public school critic, a public school education also confers the ability to listen, analyze, discern, and comprehend,” the statement said. “It is clear that the motive for Mr. Arnn’s criticism of public schools and public school teachers is driven by his desire to expand his charter school empire into Tennessee. And from all indications, he has the assistance he seeks in this endeavor.”

Arnn currently holds a position as a state education advisor to Lee. Lee has also put Arnn in charge of operating at least 50 future charter schools across the state.

Additionally, Jefferson County High School’s principal John B. Cagle announced Friday that he had resigned from his position on a state board which he was appointed to by Lee’s administration.

“I just couldn’t be a part of ANYONE or ANY entity which is a part of any attack on Tennessee teachers, Tennessee higher ed institutions which prepare teachers, or my beloved profession,” he said.

Lee’s office released a statement on the incident, which you can read here.

