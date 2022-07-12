Advertisement

University of Tennessee Medical Center and schools teaming up to combat nursing shortages

University of Tennessee Medical Center announced it will partner with nursing schools to combat the nursing shortage.
Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from inside as cases increase.(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center announced Monday that it will partner with nursing schools to combat the nursing shortage initiated by COVID-19.

The partnership is designed to keep registered nurses in the area and help fund their schooling, according to the Assistant Director of Public Relations at the University of Tennessee Medical Center Laura Dean.

UTMC will develop a Nurse Scholars Program that will provide “substantial financial support” to students seeking their Bachelor of Science Nursing. Those programs will be available at UT College of Nursing and Lincoln Memorial University’s Caylor School of nursing.

Eight to ten students at UT will receive funding, and up to ten students at LMU will be eligible for the program. Students in the program will receive a tuition discount and assistance, according to a media release.

Another aspect of the LMU’s Nursing Excellence Program will promote health care careers to middle and high school students by recruiting them to science clubs, health groups and health camps. Shadowing opportunities and job fairs will also be available to recruit students to join the health care field.

“COVID-19 significantly worsened the shortage of registered nurses across many parts of the U.S.,” the release said. UT Medical Center sees this partnership as the ideal method to combat this issue.

“East Tennessee has long been classified as medically underserved. The pandemic has only exacerbated nursing shortages,” said LMU Executive Vice President for Administration Dr. Jody Goins. “The LMU Health Science Institute will provide nursing touch points for students as early as middle school and hopefully inspire more students to choose nursing for a career. LMU is excited to enter into this partnership with UT Medical Center to train East Tennessee students to serve our communities for generations to come.”

