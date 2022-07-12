Advertisement

The work begins as high school football practice is underway

Preparations for the 2022 season for East Tennessee have officially begun.
Monday was the first day of high school football practice in East Tennessee, and it all got underway under the lights at Heritage High.
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Believe it or not, Monday was the first day of high school football practice in East Tennessee, and it all got underway under the lights at Heritage High.

Former Tennessee assistant coach Joe Osovet led his Mountaineers through drills just after midnight on Monday morning.

It wasn’t quite that early, but still early enough on Monday as veteran coach Eddie Courtney put his Admirals through their first work of the pre-season.

These days are the ones these kids will remember when they’re grinding later in the season. ”You know this is this is where it gets done, all the fundamental work. We start putting in things a little bit more place game next week. This is just your positions getting better as technique as a football player,” Courtney said.

Courtney and the Admirals won it all back in 2016. The 2022 season is now just around the corner as all the teams look to make a championship run.

