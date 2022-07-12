The work begins as high school football practice is underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Believe it or not, Monday was the first day of high school football practice in East Tennessee, and it all got underway under the lights at Heritage High.

First HS practice of the season here with @CoachOsovet at Heritage. pic.twitter.com/Gt0MQdOSyM — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) July 11, 2022

Former Tennessee assistant coach Joe Osovet led his Mountaineers through drills just after midnight on Monday morning.

It wasn’t quite that early, but still early enough on Monday as veteran coach Eddie Courtney put his Admirals through their first work of the pre-season.

These days are the ones these kids will remember when they’re grinding later in the season. ”You know this is this is where it gets done, all the fundamental work. We start putting in things a little bit more place game next week. This is just your positions getting better as technique as a football player,” Courtney said.

Courtney and the Admirals won it all back in 2016. The 2022 season is now just around the corner as all the teams look to make a championship run.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.