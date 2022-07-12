Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby Silvered-leaf langur monkey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville welcomed a baby Silvered-leaf langur monkey back on June 26. The bright orange baby monkey was able to join the outdoor habitat for the first time on Tuesday.

The Silvered-leaf langur troop at the zoo consists of eight members, including the newest baby. Each monkey has an average life span of 30 years in captivity, according to the Zoo Knoxville website.

The baby may only weigh one pound as that is the average weight for male langurs.

Silvered-leaf langurs’ population is considered nearly threatened of endangerment, the zoo website stated. The baby langur is the next part of Zoo Knoxville’s Species Survival Plan.

Silvered-leaf langur troop welcomed a new bright orange baby on June 26, 2022. The new male was exploring the outdoor habitat for the first time at Zoo Knoxville. Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.