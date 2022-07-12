Advertisement

Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby Silvered-leaf langur monkey

The Silvered-leaf langur was born on June 16 at Zoo Knoxville and just made his debut in the monkeys’ outdoor exhibit.
A baby silvered-leaf langur monkey made his debut in the outdoor habitats on Tuesday.
A baby silvered-leaf langur monkey made his debut in the outdoor habitats on Tuesday.(Zoo Knoxville)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville welcomed a baby Silvered-leaf langur monkey back on June 26. The bright orange baby monkey was able to join the outdoor habitat for the first time on Tuesday.

The Silvered-leaf langur troop at the zoo consists of eight members, including the newest baby. Each monkey has an average life span of 30 years in captivity, according to the Zoo Knoxville website.

The baby may only weigh one pound as that is the average weight for male langurs.

Silvered-leaf langurs’ population is considered nearly threatened of endangerment, the zoo website stated. The baby langur is the next part of Zoo Knoxville’s Species Survival Plan.

Silvered-leaf langur troop welcomed a new bright orange baby on June 26, 2022. The new male was exploring the outdoor habitat for the first time at Zoo Knoxville.

Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

