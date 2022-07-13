Advertisement

1-year-old shot in New Orleans

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.
A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 1-year-old child was shot and critically injured Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.

Police said the child, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The child was wounded at about 3:50 p.m., and five hours later was said by police to be in critical but stable condition.

Police said the gun was recovered at the scene, and that “all individuals involved in the incident have been detained for questioning.”

A man and a woman were seen being handcuffed and placed in a police car about an hour after the shooting.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was a random violent act.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Breonna Gardner, 17.
East Tennessee authorities looking for runaway teen
Woman exposed to fentanyl
Woman hospitalized after touching dollar bill she believes contained fentanyl
Nyrstar Mine located in Strawberry Plains, Tenn.
Lawsuit filing: Knox County mine ‘actually intended to injure or kill’ employee
Knoxville Police Department officers charged a 14-year-old Monday for a West Knoxville homicide.
KPD: 14-year-old charged in West Knoxville homicide

Latest News

Thieves broke into the vehicles and made off with nearly all their cherished possessions.
US Coast Guard family’s U-Haul, minivan stolen during move to new assignment
Sevier County roads, campgrounds are flooding after heavy storms
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, cleanup underway
In this photo provided by NYU Langone Health, Dr. Nader Moazami, right, and cardiothoracic...
Doctors transplant pig hearts into 2 brain-dead patients
The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in...
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
Rescue workers clearing rubble of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential...
Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations