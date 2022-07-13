Division champ One Knoxville SC looks to playoffs after falling to East Atlanta FC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s pre-professional soccer team is looking forward to their slot in the USL2 playoffs after an eventful loss to East Atlanta FC Tuesday night.

Matchday 14 began at Maryville College at 7:30 p.m., and by the half One Knox was down 0-1 after a goal in the 31st minute, even after multiple near-misses. At the half, severe storms meant a weather delay, pushing back the second half from just before 9 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.

Not even second-place club scorer Sebastian Andreassen could get the squad the points needed to clinch a win, however, bookending the season with One Knoxville’s only two losses just after midnight.

Now, the team is looking forward to the USL2 playoffs. The schedule for the division three playoffs hasn’t been released yet, but the boys in mountain blue have more to celebrate than just their playoffs clinch; they’re also the division champions.

One Knox capping off the regular season with 34 points means Asheville City (27 points), the only other team to manage a win over One Knox, will not be able to catch up and take first place in the USL2 South Central Division.

