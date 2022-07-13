Advertisement

Division champ One Knoxville SC looks to playoffs after falling to East Atlanta FC

Knoxville’s pre-professional soccer team is looking forward to their slot in the USL2 playoffs after an eventful loss to East Atlanta FC Tuesday night.
Knoxville’s pre-professional soccer team is looking forward to their slot in the USL2 playoffs after an eventful loss to East Atlanta FC Tuesday night.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s pre-professional soccer team is looking forward to their slot in the USL2 playoffs after an eventful loss to East Atlanta FC Tuesday night.

Matchday 14 began at Maryville College at 7:30 p.m., and by the half One Knox was down 0-1 after a goal in the 31st minute, even after multiple near-misses. At the half, severe storms meant a weather delay, pushing back the second half from just before 9 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.

Not even second-place club scorer Sebastian Andreassen could get the squad the points needed to clinch a win, however, bookending the season with One Knoxville’s only two losses just after midnight.

Now, the team is looking forward to the USL2 playoffs. The schedule for the division three playoffs hasn’t been released yet, but the boys in mountain blue have more to celebrate than just their playoffs clinch; they’re also the division champions.

One Knox capping off the regular season with 34 points means Asheville City (27 points), the only other team to manage a win over One Knox, will not be able to catch up and take first place in the USL2 South Central Division.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Breonna Gardner, 17.
East Tennessee authorities looking for runaway teen
Woman exposed to fentanyl
Woman hospitalized after touching dollar bill she believes contained fentanyl
Nyrstar Mine located in Strawberry Plains, Tenn.
Lawsuit filing: Knox County mine ‘actually intended to injure or kill’ employee
Knoxville Police Department officers charged a 14-year-old Monday for a West Knoxville homicide.
KPD: 14-year-old charged in West Knoxville homicide

Latest News

Knoxville’s pre-professional soccer team is looking forward to their slot in the USL2 playoffs...
Division champ One Knoxville SC looks to playoffs after falling to East Atlanta FC
Opens first preseason football camp as Fulton High School head coach.
New era set to begin for Fulton Football
Smokies Stadium sees two East Tennessee native return home
Smokies, Shuckers baseball game suspended due to inclement weather in Kodak
UT head coach at SEC Football Media days in 2021
University of Tennessee lineup set for SEC Media Days