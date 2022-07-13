Few leftover showers and storms before humidity (briefly) takes a hit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front brought us storms last night, and today is a point of transition. We have a few more showers and storms to develop and move through, before the humidity dips on some warm days.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning, we have a few more showers and storms still developing, with about 40% of us seeing rain. We start the day around 71 degrees.

After the scattered morning rain and storms, we have spotty rain and storms the rest of Wednesday with a high closer to 87 degrees. Clouds are lingering, but slowly breaking up, so we’re going from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Tonight starts out partly cloudy, but becomes mostly cloudy, with patchy fog. The low will be mild, at 68 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

A stray shower or storm is possible Thursday, but we’re looking at more sunshine now. That leaves us with a warm afternoon at 90 degrees, with some scattered afternoon to evening clouds.

The dropping humidity makes Thursday night to Friday morning even more comfortable, with a low of 66 degrees. Then Friday is still warm at 91 degrees and mostly sunny.

Clouds gradually increase Saturday, with isolated showers and storms. Scattered rain and storms reach our area Sunday, especially by the afternoon to evening hours, pushing that high back to the upper 80s..

In your First Alert 8-day planner, scattered rain and storms develop and move through at times on into next week.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.