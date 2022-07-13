Advertisement

Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Plenty of family friendly events to fill your weekend.
Whitney is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Whitney is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
By Whitney Turner
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer is in full swing and there’s no shortage of events happening around East Tennessee!

Friday, July 15:

  • Knoxville Flea Market: More than 250 vendors will be set up at the Expo Center Friday through Sunday. Shop art, jewelry, clothes and other gift items from across the region. Hours vary by the day, it’s all free to attend!
  • Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair: The fair is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday. Shop hundreds of handmade products including pottery, molded leather, copper art and specialty candy. There’s also a kid’s corner, live music and concessions. It costs $10 for adults and is free for children 17 and under.
  • Anastasia:” Stop by the Tennessee Theatre this weekend to see this musical which is based on the movies of the same name. Performances begin Friday night with matinee and evening shows both Saturday and Sunday. Some tickets are still available for every performance but they’re going fast.

Saturday, July 16:

  • Autos Through the Ages: The vintage car show returns to Townsend. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., stop by the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center to see more than 125 unique cars. The show is free, visiting the museum costs $5.
  • 16th Annual Bob Dylan’s Birthday Bash: Head to the lawn at Ijams Nature Center to hear local artists sing Dylan’s hits from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 and proceeds benefit Ijams and Knoxville Real Music.
  • Oak Ridge Summer Sessions: The summer concert series continues Saturday at A.K. Bissell Park. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., grab some lawn chairs and your family to enjoy the tunes of Jim Lauderdale and The Alex Leach Band. Food trucks will be on site. It’s free!

