Fulton names next head baseball coach

Falcons Name 13th Coach in Program History.
Buzz McNish named Fulton Head Baseball Coach
Buzz McNish named Fulton Head Baseball Coach(Fulton Baseball)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fulton High announced Buzz McNish as its next head baseball coach. Wednesday, McNish became the program’s 13th head coach.

In 2018, McNish was inducted into the East Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

For the past 11 seasons, McNish led the West Rebels. He led the Rebels to four winning seasons from 2016-2019 and finished with an overall record of 171-161-1. During his time in the coaching circle, McNish has become known best for his ability to turn around programs.

Setting new school records for wins at each of his previous stops. Also received coach of the year in 2016.

The Falcons struggled during the 2022 season, posting a 3-17 record. The three wins came against Austin-East, a first-year program.

McNish replaces Matt Byrd, who led the program for two years.

