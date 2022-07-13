Advertisement

Great Smoky Mountains National Park closes roads, trails, picnic area after flooding

Park officials announced that several roads, trails and facilities in the Greenbrier area of the park have been closed after intense flooding Tuesday night.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SMOKIES, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday that several roads, trails and facilities in the Greenbrier area of the park have been closed after intense flooding Tuesday night.

Park officials said that Tuesday’s storm was preceded by increased rainfall, meaning “saturated soils before the storm cell produced flash flood conditions along the Middle Prong of the Little Pigeon River.”

“We remind everyone to be mindful of weather forecasts and to be prepared with an emergency plan before heading out into the backcountry as these popup storms can cause the rivers to rise rapidly,” said Deputy Superintendent Alan Sumeriski. “Just last Friday, emergency responders from the park and Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue successfully rescued a 13-year-old boy from rising flood waters in the Chimneys Picnic Area. Please exercise caution when recreating near or attempting to cross rivers in the park.”

The closure affects: all roads, Greenbrier Picnic Area, Greenbrier Picnic Pavilion, Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail and Backcountry Campsites 31, 32 and 33. Other areas, like Old Settlers, Brushy Mountain and Grapeyard Ridge Trails are still open, but hikers cannot access the trails from the Greenbrier area.

