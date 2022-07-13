‘I believe we all work for the students’ | Retired Air Force general leads Hamblen Co. Schools

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just a couple of days into his new job as Superintendent for Hamblen County Schools, retired Air Force four-star general, Arnie Bunch, has returned to his roots to lead the school system.

Bunch grew up in Hamblen County and graduated from Morristown-Hamblen East High School. That’s where he met his wife, Caroline.

He joined the Air Force Academy and then served in the Air Force for 38 years.

When asked about his new role, Bunch said he was feeling “a little nervous and a lot excited!”

He did not expect to become a school system superintendent, but when the opportunity presented itself, he applied for the job.

Bunch said his military leadership has prepared him for this next step. “I don’t view myself as the top of the pyramid or the food chain. I actually work for everybody in the organization,” he explained.

He said he wanted to make sure his staff feel valued.

“I don’t have to know everything about how to run a Kindergarten class. I have to know who the right people are to talk to about how to run a Kindergarten class. And make sure we’re taking those collective visions and inputs about how to build that vision and those goals for how we go forward.”

He said he is still learning the ins and outs but wants students to have a plan after graduation.

“Everybody’s got to be working together with that common goal of producing those children, those students that are ready to go out and be young men and women that are contributing members of society. And that will be where my focus is going to be is building that vision and building that strategy for how we go forward,” Bunch stated.

Hamblen County Schools students return on August 1.

