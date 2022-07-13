Advertisement

Inside the cleanup of the Loudon Co. Colonial Pipeline fuel leak

Colonial Pipeline workers and contractors have dug trenches and installed underflow dams to protect the environment from the more than 24,000 gallon of fuel spilled from the pipeline.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Colonial Pipeline workers in the Sugarlimb Road area of Loudon County want to know what caused a valve failure that lead to more than 24,000 gallons of fuel being leaked.

An investigation is underway to determine what happened and why.

“When we have an incident we fully respond. Our priorities are always fully protecting the health and safety of people in the environment. So what you see here is a testament to that,” Colonial Pipeline Public Affairs Director, Meg Blackwood, explained. “It is an ongoing effort to make sure that we are protecting the health and safety of people in the environment.”

The failure was at a valve above ground. It was not a failure within the pipeline which is underground, according to Blackwood.

Colonial Pipeline workers and contractors dug trenches and installed underflow dams to protect the environment.

They also tested water samples and air quality every day since the leak was reported on July 4. Blackwood said nothing dangerous was detected in the water.

Crews were also monitoring surface waters including the Tennessee River, Hubbard Creek and any water ways in between.

In the investigation, workers detected refined petroleum products eight feet outside the fence of the facility.

“The volume has not changed. Gasoline flows like water though,” Blackwood said. “So what happened was we were discovering detections of it beyond the area in which we originally thought it might be in, but in no way does that mean the situation has escalated or the volume has increased.”

Blackwood said they were committed to be at the site for as long as it took to make sure the environment and people were safe.

“It’s our goal to put this environment back, in as good, if not better condition as it was before this incident happened,” she said.

