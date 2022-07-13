Clogger stomps his way to internet fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before they were the viral JCreekCloggers, Kim and Zeb Ross were normal, blue-collar workers.

“They said ‘your kid just went viral.’ I thought they meant he had a virus. You know, I had no clue,” said Kim Ross, the founder of JCreekCloggers. She has led the dance team for 13 years, with the principal dancer her son, Zeb Ross.

“It’s been crazy ever since,” Zeb Ross said. “It was overwhelming”

Kim and Zeb Ross are on a whirlwind tour since this spring – with millions of views on social media. They are bringing Appalachian flatfoot clogging to cell phones. your phone’s screen. Zeb Ross is called the ‘hillbilly crip walker’ or ‘blog polo dancer’ on TikTok or Instagram, you can’t miss the JCreekCloggers.

“They say to do what you love, and I love to dance,” Zeb Ross said.

Social media users have added tunes such as Usher, the BeeGees, and more to the cloggers’ folk music, and all genres seem to line up with the rhythm.

The JCreekCloggers is a full team of 36, but this is no full-time job.

Zeb Ross has been a machinist for a decade, and his coworkers know all about that ‘blue polo shirt guy.

“We’re very humble people. Blue-collar workers,” Kim Ross said even though her videos have tens of millions of clicks.

Zeb Ross met his wife line dancing at Knoxville’s Cotton Eye Joes. “The story goes that she fell in love four different times that night,” Zeb Ross said.

Zeb Ross said his now-wife saw some “fancy dance moves,” but the Appalachian Flatfoot clogger kept changing up his outfit.

“I’m a heavy sweater when I dance,” Zeb Ross said. “So every time she saw me, I was wearing a different shirt. So, by the fourth shirt, she finally made the first move.”

Now, a niece is running their buck dancing empire on social media, as they decide what to do next.

“We’re all about smiles and family,” Kim Ross said of the family-friendly shows going around the Tennessee and North Carolina hills.

They have got a boot deal, an overall endorsement and a car commercial. The dancing crew has even been on stage with a member of Florida Georgia Line. The group’s been dancing so much that Zeb’s lost 21 pounds in the last few months.

