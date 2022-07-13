Advertisement

Clogger stomps his way to internet fame

JCreekCloggers are touring this spring after their dance group went viral on TikTok.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before they were the viral JCreekCloggers, Kim and Zeb Ross were normal, blue-collar workers.

“They said ‘your kid just went viral.’ I thought they meant he had a virus. You know, I had no clue,” said Kim Ross, the founder of JCreekCloggers. She has led the dance team for 13 years, with the principal dancer her son, Zeb Ross.

“It’s been crazy ever since,” Zeb Ross said. “It was overwhelming”

Kim and Zeb Ross are on a whirlwind tour since this spring – with millions of views on social media. They are bringing Appalachian flatfoot clogging to cell phones. your phone’s screen. Zeb Ross is called the ‘hillbilly crip walker’ or ‘blog polo dancer’ on TikTok or Instagram, you can’t miss the JCreekCloggers.

“They say to do what you love, and I love to dance,” Zeb Ross said.

Social media users have added tunes such as Usher, the BeeGees, and more to the cloggers’ folk music, and all genres seem to line up with the rhythm.

The JCreekCloggers is a full team of 36, but this is no full-time job.

Zeb Ross has been a machinist for a decade, and his coworkers know all about that ‘blue polo shirt guy.

“We’re very humble people. Blue-collar workers,” Kim Ross said even though her videos have tens of millions of clicks.

Zeb Ross met his wife line dancing at Knoxville’s Cotton Eye Joes. “The story goes that she fell in love four different times that night,” Zeb Ross said.

Zeb Ross said his now-wife saw some “fancy dance moves,” but the Appalachian Flatfoot clogger kept changing up his outfit.

“I’m a heavy sweater when I dance,” Zeb Ross said. “So every time she saw me, I was wearing a different shirt. So, by the fourth shirt, she finally made the first move.”

Now, a niece is running their buck dancing empire on social media, as they decide what to do next.

“We’re all about smiles and family,” Kim Ross said of the family-friendly shows going around the Tennessee and North Carolina hills.

They have got a boot deal, an overall endorsement and a car commercial. The dancing crew has even been on stage with a member of Florida Georgia Line. The group’s been dancing so much that Zeb’s lost 21 pounds in the last few months.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Knoxville Police Department officers charged a 14-year-old Monday for a West Knoxville homicide.
KPD: 14-year-old charged in West Knoxville homicide
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Breonna Gardner, 17.
East Tennessee authorities looking for runaway teen
https://www.wvlt.tv/2022/07/07/proposed-changes-kat-service-up-vote/
Special needs man with five jobs losing his primary source of transportation

Latest News

David Troutman snapped this aerial shot over East Tennessee.
Loud rumbles tonight as storms move through - then it’s hot
Man arrested for setting dog ‘Riona’ on fire
Man arrested for setting dog ‘Riona’ on fire
In Tennessee, these venues are regulated by the state and have to meet several safety...
New study suggests trampolines can be dangerous for kids
Dark clouds loom over Jamestown as storms rage across East Tennessee.
Thousands without power as storms move through East Tenn.