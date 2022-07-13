Knox County early voting starts this week

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early voting for the Knox County primary elections begins this week- Friday, July 15. Those interested will be able to vote at one of ten locations across the county. Here’s everything you need to know:

Locations

Carter Senior Center

City County Building (Small Assembly Room)

Downtown West

Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points

Farragut Town Hall

Halls Recreation Center

Karns Senior Center ( opens at 9 am weekdays )

Knoxville Expo Center

Meridian Baptist Church

New Harvest Park

Schedule

Early voting will run for 14 days, with different hours depending on which day you decide to vote:

Weekdays: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

There are exceptions to the standard hours, however. The Karns Senior Center location will be closed on the first two Saturdays, but will be open on the last saturday (July 30). Meridian Baptist Church will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, and the City County Building will be open on Saturday, July 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early voting locations will also stay open until 7 p.m. on July 25, 26 and 27.

Ballot

Each voter will receive two pieces of paper with races on both sides: Knox County officials said this year’s ballot will be the longest since August 2014. The ballot will be a combination of the federal and state primaries, the Knox County general ballot, the town of Farragut Municipal ballot and retention questions for 26 Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and Court of Criminal Appeals seats.

Depending on your address, county officials said the ballot will include 58 to 61 contests. While voters do not need to register by party, they must choose a primary at the time of voting.

You can find sample ballots here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.