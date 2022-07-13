Knoxville police identify catalytic converter theft person of interest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a catalytic converter theft person of interest, department officials announced Wednesday. In a later update, officials said they had identified the person.
The person is a white man with a brown beard seen wearing a red and white flannel. He may also be driving a 2000s model Chevy Silverado and be with a woman, officials said.
