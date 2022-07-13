Knoxville police identify catalytic converter theft person of interest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a catalytic converter theft person of interest, department officials announced Wednesday. In a later update, officials said they had identified the person.

Help us identify the pictured individual, who is a person of interest in area catalytic converter thefts. He could be driving a 2000s model four-door Chevy Silverado and accompanied by an unknown white female. Know who he is? Contact @tn_crime at 865-215-7165 or on P3 Tips app. pic.twitter.com/GQyFN3jThz — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 13, 2022

The person is a white man with a brown beard seen wearing a red and white flannel. He may also be driving a 2000s model Chevy Silverado and be with a woman, officials said.

