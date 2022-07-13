KPD and the city continues talks of adding cameras to high crime areas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cameras were already being used around Knoxville, but Knoxville Police Department asked for more to help curb crime.

In a city council meeting on Tuesday, the council approved plans for a design and architecture company to move forward with plans to design the infrastructure of the proposed Real Time Crime Center.

As of now, KPD doesn’t have their own cameras. The intent of adding more would be to monitor violent crimes in some of the higher crime areas in Knoxville.

According to Chief Paul Noel, the intent would not be to monitor your every day citizen but rather use these cameras as a tool to identify a suspect quickly and give responding officers a better idea of exactly where and when a crime was committed.

“They need to be over here in East Knoxville and they need to be in areas not on the main street,” Knoxville resident Wilma Cason said.

While some raised concerns of being monitored, Noel told the city council that they don’t have any intentions of using facial recognition software or looking at your every day citizen, while also monitoring those high crime areas around the clock.

“If I’m not doing anything wrong then I would feel safe,” Knoxville resident Shaundra Stewart said.

The Real Time Crime Center was slated to be built within the current public safety building. No word yet on exactly which neighborhoods or areas these cameras would go in or when this would happen.

