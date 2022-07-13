Man arrested for setting dog ‘Riona’ on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a suspect accused of setting a dog on fire.

When MPD responded to a call Monday around 8 p.m., they were told Quishon Brown made threats to an individual; saying he was going to burn down the house of whoever gave the video to the police and the news.

Video surveillance revealed a very large build man in the backyard on Berkshire Avenue only 36 seconds before the dog known as “Riona” ran down Hood Street on fire.

Tails of Hope gave her the name Riona, but Memphis Police say she was referred to as “Queen” when police received the call.

Officers said the dog had been intentionally set on fire.

The veterinary hospital treated the burns and reported that an accelerant was used on the dog.

Riona suffered from fourth-degree burns which covered 60% of her body.

Brown was arrested earlier today.

