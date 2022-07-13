Advertisement

Man arrested for setting dog ‘Riona’ on fire

Man arrested for setting dog ‘Riona’ on fire
Man arrested for setting dog ‘Riona’ on fire
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a suspect accused of setting a dog on fire.

When MPD responded to a call Monday around 8 p.m., they were told Quishon Brown made threats to an individual; saying he was going to burn down the house of whoever gave the video to the police and the news.

Video surveillance revealed a very large build man in the backyard on Berkshire Avenue only 36 seconds before the dog known as “Riona” ran down Hood Street on fire.

Tails of Hope gave her the name Riona, but Memphis Police say she was referred to as “Queen” when police received the call.

Officers said the dog had been intentionally set on fire.

The veterinary hospital treated the burns and reported that an accelerant was used on the dog.

Riona suffered from fourth-degree burns which covered 60% of her body.

Brown was arrested earlier today.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Knoxville Police Department officers charged a 14-year-old Monday for a West Knoxville homicide.
KPD: 14-year-old charged in West Knoxville homicide
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Breonna Gardner, 17.
East Tennessee authorities looking for runaway teen
https://www.wvlt.tv/2022/07/07/proposed-changes-kat-service-up-vote/
Special needs man with five jobs losing his primary source of transportation

Latest News

David Troutman snapped this aerial shot over East Tennessee.
Loud rumbles tonight as storms move through - then it’s hot
A Knoxville husband and wife are bringing back Appalachian tradition of clogging.
Clogger stomps his way to internet fame
In Tennessee, these venues are regulated by the state and have to meet several safety...
New study suggests trampolines can be dangerous for kids
Dark clouds loom over Jamestown as storms rage across East Tennessee.
Thousands without power as storms move through East Tenn.