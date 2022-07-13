Advertisement

Man used fake emergency lights to carjack victim, police say

Man used fake emergency lights to carjack victim, police say
Man used fake emergency lights to carjack victim, police say(Action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is facing eight charges for allegedly pulling a victim over using a car with blue and red emergency lights on July 10 at 8 a.m. on Hendricks Avenue and avoiding arrest two days later.

Memphis police say there were two cars with fake police lights that pulled over a Kia Sedona, and a man got out of the car, pointed a gun at the victim’s head, and instructed the victim to get out of the car.

The suspect then got into the Kia Sedona and all cars drove away.

On July 12, just before 5 p.m., officers were informed about a Kia Sedona that was in the area of Rhodes Avenue.

Officers attempted to pull the car over, but it drove away heading on Getwell Road. The Kia struck an MPD car and a Pontiac car before coming to a stop.

Police say the Kia driver, Caran Stokes, got out of the car and ran away, but was later taken into custody.

Stokes is facing these charges: carjacking, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, evading arrest on foot, reckless driving, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, driver’s license, and financial responsibility.

The driver of the Pontiac reported no injuries, a juvenile passenger was transported non-critical from the scene, and the officer was uninjured.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, 400 evacuated
Breonna Gardner, 17.
East Tennessee authorities looking for runaway teen
Woman exposed to fentanyl
Woman hospitalized after touching dollar bill she believes contained fentanyl
Nyrstar Mine located in Strawberry Plains, Tenn.
Lawsuit filing: Knox County mine ‘actually intended to injure or kill’ employee

Latest News

Ben Cathey's forecast
Ben Cathey's forecast
Park officials announced that several roads, trails and facilities in the Greenbrier area of...
Great Smoky Mountains National Park closes roads, trails, picnic area after flooding
An employee at the Newport Kenjo Market was arrested after she was accused of putting glass...
Customer accuses Newport gas station employee of poisoning them with glass cleaner
Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, 400 evacuated