Much drier for the next four days as heat rebuilds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The flooding rain, the lightning, the strong storms. They’re gone. We have tranquil weather and lots of sunshine over the next four days.

First up: a cooler morning with some fog.

WHAT TO EXPECT

No more widespread storms! There are a couple of tiny, tiny showers in the Tennessee River Valley late Wednesday evening. The best chance of a few storms later in the evening are in the mountains of far northern Sevier and Cocke County. That’s where they have been showing up for a few days now.

Fog is the next thing up, especially around the river valleys, and where it has recently rained heaviest. From there, Thursday has lots of sunshine and a very small chance of storms. We may not even hit a 10% coverage. We are nearly back to 90 degrees as well.

Friday and Saturday are mainly dry and noticeably hotter. We’re shooting for lots of sunshine Friday with totally dry weather (except for the Blue Ridge Mountains). The high will be 91 degrees Friday in Knoxville and 92 on Saturday in Knoxville. There is a very small chance of storms Saturday, mostly in the mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is quiet up until the later stages of the afternoon. The additional clouds knock us down just a few degrees. Rain is here for the late afternoon and early evening. Right now, it looks like Sunday night is drier.

Monday is the best overall daytime coverage for storms in the 8-day forecast. We’ve boosted the coverage to 60%, with much coming during the daylight hours. More afternoon rumbles are back for a third straight day next Tuesday.

