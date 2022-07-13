Multiple water rescues underway in Gatlinburg, sheriff’s office says

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday night, multiple agencies responded to several water rescues at the Greenbrier Campground in Gatlinburg, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. County officials told WVLT News that water was rising on Pittman Center Road.

All three cities have agencies at the scene. Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Gatlingburg Fire Department, Sevier County Rescue Squad and more agencies have shown up to help those stranded.

There are no reports on injuries or the number of people stranded at this time, SCSO officials said.

