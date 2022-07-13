Advertisement

Multiple water rescues underway in Gatlinburg, sheriff’s office says

Many agencies have responded to multiple water rescues as water rises at Greenbrier Campground in Gatlinburg.
Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday night, multiple agencies responded to several water rescues at the Greenbrier Campground in Gatlinburg, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. County officials told WVLT News that water was rising on Pittman Center Road.

All three cities have agencies at the scene. Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Gatlingburg Fire Department, Sevier County Rescue Squad and more agencies have shown up to help those stranded.

There are no reports on injuries or the number of people stranded at this time, SCSO officials said.

WVLT News is working on learning additional information.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Knoxville Police Department officers charged a 14-year-old Monday for a West Knoxville homicide.
KPD: 14-year-old charged in West Knoxville homicide
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Breonna Gardner, 17.
East Tennessee authorities looking for runaway teen
https://www.wvlt.tv/2022/07/07/proposed-changes-kat-service-up-vote/
Special needs man with five jobs losing his primary source of transportation

Latest News

Smokies Stadium sees two East Tennessee native return home
Smokies, Shuckers baseball game suspended due to inclement weather in Kodak
Knoxville city council approves plans to move forward with design company to plan building...
KPD and the city continues talks of adding cameras to high crime areas
UT head coach at SEC Football Media days in 2021
University of Tennessee lineup set for SEC Media Days
Rain hits Oak Ridge
Rain hits Oak Ridge, Tennessee