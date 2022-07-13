Advertisement

New era set to begin for Fulton Football

Jeff McMillan takes over as head football coach
Opens first preseason football camp as Fulton High School head coach.
Opens first preseason football camp as Fulton High School head coach.(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2022 high school football season is right around the corner. Pre-season practice is underway and at Fulton, that’s happening under the wing of a new lead Falcon.

Just off Broadway, over at Fulton High School, former defensive coordinator Jeff McMillan replaces Rob Black as head football coach.

And as practice begins, McMillan is very familiar with Fulton’s identity. He was a member of coach coach Black’s staff.

Coach Mac assures fans that much will stay the same, looking to carry on what has brought the Falcons’ success in the past.

Fulton has not been back to the state championship game since they 3-peated from 2012-to-14. Everyone is excited to see what the new era of Fulton Football has to offer.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Breonna Gardner, 17.
East Tennessee authorities looking for runaway teen
Woman exposed to fentanyl
Woman hospitalized after touching dollar bill she believes contained fentanyl
Nyrstar Mine located in Strawberry Plains, Tenn.
Lawsuit filing: Knox County mine ‘actually intended to injure or kill’ employee
Knoxville Police Department officers charged a 14-year-old Monday for a West Knoxville homicide.
KPD: 14-year-old charged in West Knoxville homicide

Latest News

voting votes election generic
Knox County early voting starts this week
Knoxville police looking for catalytic converter theft person of interest
Knoxville police identify catalytic converter theft person of interest
Sevier County roads, campgrounds are flooding after heavy storms
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, cleanup underway
Scattered rain and storms this morning.
Few leftover showers and storms before humidity (briefly) takes a hit