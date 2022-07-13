New era set to begin for Fulton Football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2022 high school football season is right around the corner. Pre-season practice is underway and at Fulton, that’s happening under the wing of a new lead Falcon.

Just off Broadway, over at Fulton High School, former defensive coordinator Jeff McMillan replaces Rob Black as head football coach.

And as practice begins, McMillan is very familiar with Fulton’s identity. He was a member of coach coach Black’s staff.

Coach Mac assures fans that much will stay the same, looking to carry on what has brought the Falcons’ success in the past.

Fulton has not been back to the state championship game since they 3-peated from 2012-to-14. Everyone is excited to see what the new era of Fulton Football has to offer.

