New study suggests trampolines can be dangerous for kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A recent study from the British Medical Journal found that tension from commercial trampolines can create a more significant risk than at-home equipment. Experts report the tension allows users to potentially bounce higher and amplifies the pressure put on the bones and ligaments.

The study also found kids using trampoline centers are more than twice as likely to get hurt compared to those using a trampoline at home. Plus, leg injuries were found to be three times as common.

In Tennessee, these venues are regulated by the state and must meet several safety requirements, including passing an inspection.

There have been more than 30 non-compliant amusement companies reported to the State of Tennessee in the last decade. All Knoxville area locations like Urban Air Knoxville are reportedly operating within code.

“I’m inspecting every little thing, make sure all the padding is okay. All the springs are safe. Anything that looks wrong is immediately replaced. I do that at 10 o’clock every morning, and I also do that at 3 o’clock in the middle of the day,” Manager Dylan Alderson said.

Guests can report a trampoline incident through the state by clicking here.

The U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission wants users to consider allowing only one person on the trampoline at a time, avoid somersaults and keep children six years and younger away from full-size trampolines.

