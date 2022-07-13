Sheriff: Golden Alert issued for Kentucky woman who may be in Grainger Co.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Golden Alert was issued for a Kentucky woman who may be in East Tennessee with a man, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Brooke Marie Vreeland, 22, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, was last seen on Sunday, July 10 at 9:55 p.m. in the Stone Creek Drive, Noetown Road area of Middlesboro. She was reported missing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.

The woman, who also goes by Brooke Wilson, has an intellectual disability, police officials said. According to officials, she is 4′9″, 215 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said Vreeland also has a triangle-shaped birthmark on her lower back.

Investigators believe she may be with a man “under questionable circumstances” in the Bean Station area of Grainger County.

The Grainger County Sheriff’s Office, Middlesboro Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working together.

Those with information are urged to contact either Middlesboro police at 606-248-3636 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

