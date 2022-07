MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department were able to find 21-year-old Teyton Guthrie safe and sound.

Guthrie had been missing since July 12 and was found Monday afternoon at a Burger King on Middle Tennessee Boulevard.

Guthrie was found thanks to a tip from a citizen.

BOLO CANCELED! 21-year-old Teyton Guthrie has been safely located. Thanks to a tip from a citizen, Guthrie was found at the Burger King on Middle Tennessee Blvd. at 4:06 p.m. pic.twitter.com/s0aRBgzWX7 — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) July 18, 2022

