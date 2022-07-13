Advertisement

Smokies, Shuckers baseball game suspended due to inclement weather in Kodak

The Tennessee Smokies and Biloxi Shuckers will play a double header on Wednesday.
Smokies Stadium sees two East Tennessee native return home
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies’ (42-39, 5-7) game against the Biloxi Shuckers (38-41, 4-8) Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium has been suspended due to inclement weather.

The Smokies and Shuckers were tied at 1-1 when the game was suspended with one on and nobody out in the top of the fifth inning.

Alexander Canario was responsible for the Smokies’ lone run on a solo homer. The Smokies and the Shuckers will finish the opener Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. EST and then play a seven-inning contest after the first game’s completion. Game two will feature RHP Chris Clarke (3-3, 4.56) against LHP Nick Bennett (4-7, 5.32).

Wednesdays at Smokies Stadium are All-You-Can-Eat Wednesdays. Smokies Stadium will host Throwback and Dollar-Hot-Dog Night on Thursday, July 15 as well as Corona Hard Seltzer Night on July 15. Saturday, July 16 will be Grateful Dead Night featuring a postgame concert by The Stolen Faces.

For tickets, call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

