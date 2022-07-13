Advertisement

Summer feeding programs help children and families struggling with living costs, inflation and food insecurity

Floyd County has recently expanded its Summer Feeding Program to more than 30 different locations throughout the county.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As summer vacation rolls on, many families are suffering from food insecurity, but across the state and across the nation, school districts and community organizations are hard at work making sure children are fed.

“During the summer, we do worry about our children,” said Floyd County Schools Chief Nutrition Officer Dale Pack, “because after all, they, the kids in our community, are our children and we take great pride in giving them good nutritious meals.”

Here in the mountains, Floyd County is one of many local school districts to feed children 18 and under but has recently expanded its reach throughout the county.

“We’ve expanded our summer food program service to 34 different sites here in the county, and, in the past, we had about half those sites,” said Pack.

Of those, many are stops on the district’s three mobile feeding program routes.

“We don’t want nobody to go hungry, any kid, anybody under the age of 18, if they come, we’ll feed them,” said Nechole Hall, a Floyd County Schools kitchen manager. “Just on my route, we feed 100 a day, sometimes more. All they do is show up and get it, we don’t ask names, we don’t ask schools, we just give them food.”

Due to rising grocery costs and other forms of inflation, many families struggle with putting food on the table. Pack hopes this will alleviate some of those worries.

“You know, they’ll have money for electric bills and things like that instead of trying to provide- using that funding to provide their children with meals, and this is a way that our district can help out,” said Pack.

To find the nearest summer feeding program location, call your local board of education or visit kykidseat.org.

