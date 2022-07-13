TBI arrests 5 after ongoing drug investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people were arrested in Rutherford County after an ongoing drug investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials conducted a months-long investigation into heroin/fentanyl and cocaine distribution by a drug trafficking organization operating within the Middle Tennessee area.

On Tuesday, July 12, eight search warrants were executed. As a result, investigators seized more than 1800 grams of cocaine, 1400 grams of heroin/fentanyl, eight firearms and more than $148,000 in cash.

During the search warrant execution, Michael Dewayne Short, Jr., 32, shot at officers at the apartment doorway. No one was injured as a result of the shooting. Short was arrested and charged.

In addition to Short, four other people were arrested and were charged with the following:

55-year-old Vernon Dwayne Bee, of Nashville, was charged with one count of manufacture, sell, delivery of schedule II



32-year-old Marquavis Lamar Lytle, of Nolensville, was charged with two counts of simple possession of schedule IV, one count of simple possession of schedule V, one count of simple possession of schedule VI, one count of fabricating and tampering with evidence, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of tampering with evidence.

35-year-old Selwyn Forbes George, of Clarksville, was charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

57-year-old Michael Joseph Robinson, of Nashville, was charged with one count of violation and one count of failure to appear.



