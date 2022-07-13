Advertisement

Thousands without power as storms move through East Tenn.

On Wednesday, daytime storms are fewer and far between but some are still on the forecast.
A lightning strike caught on camera in Winfield
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As storms moved through East Tennessee Tuesday afternoon, thousands of power outages were reported. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for several counties across the region.

As of 9:10 p.m., the Knoxville Utilities Board reported that 5,105 people were without power.

In addition, the Powell Valley Electrical Cooperative’s outage map showed 157 outages in Claiborne County and 13 outages in Grainger County.

While damage has not been confirmed, Claiborne County officials told WVLT News there was a tree down in Harrogate, blocking Arthur Road.

Meteorologist Ben Cathey said the first wave of storms will break down closer to 2:00 a.m. However, storms try to re-form before dawn. These storms could wake you up and could last for a couple of hours.

On Wednesday, daytime storms are fewer and far between but some are still on the forecast.

Stay up to date here.

