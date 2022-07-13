Thousands without power as storms move through East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As storms moved through East Tennessee Tuesday afternoon, thousands of power outages were reported. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for several counties across the region.

As of 9:10 p.m., the Knoxville Utilities Board reported that 5,105 people were without power.

There are currently 5,400 customers without power, as storms move across the area. Crews are working to restore power to all customers as quickly and safely as possible. Report outages through our app or at https://t.co/T9ZblyXryZ, and please do not approach downed power lines. pic.twitter.com/wGg4gDakDR — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) July 13, 2022

In addition, the Powell Valley Electrical Cooperative’s outage map showed 157 outages in Claiborne County and 13 outages in Grainger County.

While damage has not been confirmed, Claiborne County officials told WVLT News there was a tree down in Harrogate, blocking Arthur Road.

Meteorologist Ben Cathey said the first wave of storms will break down closer to 2:00 a.m. However, storms try to re-form before dawn. These storms could wake you up and could last for a couple of hours.

On Wednesday, daytime storms are fewer and far between but some are still on the forecast.

