University of Tennessee lineup set for SEC Media Days

The four-day event kicks off on Monday with the Volunteers set to take center stage on Thursday, July 21.
UT head coach at SEC Football Media days in 2021
UT head coach at SEC Football Media days in 2021(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel is getting set to step back into the spotlight.

Coach Heupel will represent the Vols at the SEC Football Preseason Media Days for the second time since taking over the UT job. Kickoff ‘22 was set to take place next week in Atlanta.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, Defensive Back Trevon Flowers, and Receiver Cedric Tillman, will all accompany Heupel to the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.

The four-day event kicks off on Monday with the Volunteers set to take center stage on Thursday, July 21.

Currently going through summer workouts, the Vols will officially report for fall camp on Sunday, July 31, with practice getting underway on Aug. 1.

