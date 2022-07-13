Advertisement

Will a new state law keep you from smoking in bars or is it just blowing smoke?

Despite Knoxville’s state lawmakers being the ones to nip the loophole in the bud, there’s no talks of the change coming from city leaders, yet.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than a decade, a state law stopped cigarette smoking in most restaurants and bars. However, there was a loophole giving bars with an age restriction the go-ahead to allow smoking.

A coalition called Musicians for a Smokefree Tennessee has been rallying to close that gap for years. They recently won somewhat of their fight after Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill giving city and county leaders the option to ban smoking in restaurants and bars.

If passed in Knoxville or Knox County, musicians like James Gilley told WVLT News it could be bad for business.

“If they were to change the way they operate, they’re going to lose a lot of people that have been patrons of that place for a long time. And that could make or that can break a lot of these places,” president of ProMotion, LLC, Gilley, said.

Gilley manages dozens of artists across Knoxville through his company. He told WVLT News when he’s booking artists for a gig, some almost immediately ask whether the venue allows smoking.

“Smoking hurts their vocal cords and it makes it hard. It causes issues. Now, certain other clients, they really don’t care. They’ll go anywhere and play,” Gilley said.

Despite Knoxville’s state lawmakers being the ones to nip the loophole in the bud, there’s no talks of the change coming from city leaders, yet.

WVLT News hasn’t heard back from bar owners who could be effected by this, but some smokers say they’ll just follow the smoke.

