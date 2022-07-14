Advertisement

Campbell County authorities make arrest following string of railroad thefts, report says

The alleged theft stopped railroad service from Corbin, KY to Knoxville while employees located replacements.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the CSX Railroad Police Department partnered for a joint investigation into a string of railroad thefts that ended in an arrest, officials with the CCSO said in a release.

CSX employees had reported on an earlier date that several items, including two railroad switch locks, railroad issued work gloves and zero gravity chairs had been stolen from a station on Saw Mill Lane in Duff, the release said. The alleged theft stopped railroad service from Corbin, KY to Knoxville while employees located replacements.

During the investigation, investigators found William Franklin Cox at home on North Highway 25W. At his home, officers reportedly found the missing materials and even more equipment.

Cox was arrested for two counts of theft under $999.99, critical infrastructure vandalism and tampering with evidence.

