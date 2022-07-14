Advertisement

Georgia man facing multiple child molestation charges arrested in Pigeon Forge

A Georgia man facing multiple child molestation charges was arrested in Pigeon Forge Wednesday, officials said.
Dennis Dewayne Dockery
Dennis Dewayne Dockery(RPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Jul. 14, 2022
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Georgia man facing multiple child molestation charges was arrested in Pigeon Forge Wednesday. Eastern District of Tennessee U.S. Marshal David G. Jolley announced that the arrest of Dennis Dewayne Dockery, 67, followed a two-month long manhunt.

Dockery was originally arrested in August 2021 on multiple counts of child molestation. The charges stemmed from a local investigation that revealed that Dockery may have been molesting since 2002.

In May, WVLT News reported that Dockery had reportedly tampered with his ankle monitor and fled to the East Tennessee area.

“This subject has preyed upon the most innocent of victims and tried to avoid facing justice, but this once again proves you can run but you can’t hide,” stated Marshal Jolley. “I would like to thank all the agencies that make up the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force, especially the Sevier, Knox, Anderson, Blount, Claiborne, and Union County Sheriff’s Offices as their participation was key in this arrest,” he added.

Dockery was arrested without incident, a report said, but he did have a loaded gun in his waistband at the time. He was taken to the Sevier County jail.

